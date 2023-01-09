Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Set Couple Goals As They Attend Mata Ki Chowki, Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the television world. The two actors are often spotted at events and outings together. Recently, the duo attended Mata Ki Chowki at actress Sudha Chandran’s residence in Mumbai. And guess what? They have left fans in complete awe as they performed the rituals diligently.

In one of the glimpses, shared by celebrity photographer, Varinder Chawla, the priest can be seen blessing the couple. Another one shows Tejasswi tying a piece of red cloth around her beau’s forehead. Later, the two performed the aarti together. For the special occasion, Tejasswi was dressed in a grey-coloured kurti, with a matching dupatta and pants, while Karan was dressed casually in a white buttoned-down shirt and black pants.

Fans hailed the couple and showered compliments in the comment section. One admirer blessed them and wrote, “Prettiest girl Tejasswi Prakash and handsome Karan Kundrra. And the best couple- TejRan. God bless you both." A second user gushed about Karan Kundrra and wrote, “Lots of love and prayers for you. Just keep smiling and shining handsome. May you reach the heights of success and have a happy personal and professional life." “May mata rani bless them", wrote a third user.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Since then, they have been ruling hearts and never fail to impress all with their adorable moments. The couple dominated the headlines recently for buying a house together in Dubai.

On the work front, the couple last worked together in romantic musical videos like Rula Deta Hai and Baarish Aayi Hai. Tejasswi Prakash currently is the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural serial Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundraa is all set to bring back the world of vampires with his new show Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh.

