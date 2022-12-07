Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash To Mark Their Bollywood Debut Together? Know Here

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved television couples. Ever since they fell in love with each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house, they have been ruling hearts and headlines. While the duo has already featured in a music video together, looks like they are now planning to make their Bollywood debut together.

If a report by Telly Chakkar is to be believed, then Karan and Tejasswi will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. “There have been talks that the two are going to star in a movie together. Mukesh Chhabra has been wanting to collaborate with the two for a long time and the fans might get the good news soon," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. Well, if Karan and Tejasswi come together for a project, it will surely be a treat for TejRan fans. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

Earlier this year, Karan Kundrra was asked if he and Tejasswi are planning to collaborate for a project anytime soon when the actor shared, “To be honest, I decided a new moons ago that I will get us together if it is something massive. When I say massive, I am not talking about budget. I want the right director to shoot the right script. I want the right people to be associated with the project, people who are passionate about their work. Me and her coming together is extremely special and I am not going to burn that candle so easily."

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra will soon be seen in a vampire show titled Bhediya. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani for the show. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she recently made her Marathi movie debut with Mann Kasturi Re.

