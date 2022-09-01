Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's Ganesh Chaturthi Is All About Love and Pretty Pictures!

While social media is flooded with pictures of celebrities welcoming Ganpati idols to their respective homes, TejRan fans were eagerly waiting for their favourite couple to share a glimpse of their first Ganesh Chaturthi together. Guess what? It’s finally here!

On Thursday morning, Karan Kundrra took to his official Instagram account and dropped a couple of pictures with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. In the click, the two can be seen posing in front of the Ganpati idol at Karan’s residence. The pandal can be seen beautifully decorated with purple and white flowers. Tejasswi looks breathtaking gorgeous in a white traditional outfit. She kept her look sans accessories and make-up minimal. On the other hand, Karan can also be seen smiling into the camera as he stands behind Tejasswi. He wore a blue shirt and added a cap to his look too.

In the caption, Karan Kundrra revealed that the Ganpati idol has been sculpted by him. He also shared that television actor Rithvik Dhanjani taught him how to do it. “I just like how we’re all round ☺️ Ganpati Bappa Morya..!!! Thank you @rithvik_d for teaching me how to sculpt," he wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comments section. While one of the fans wrote, “Teju you are so pretty", another social media user commented, “OMG!!! This is so beautiful and dreamy." One of the users also appreciated the decoration and called it ‘beautiful’.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared what makes TejRan everyone’s favourite. He recalled Tejasswi’s words from another interview and said that their love story is ‘imperfectly perfect’. “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real," he told us.

