Karan Kundrra Asks Tejasswi Prakash's Mom 'Rishta Pakka?'; Salman Khan Jokes 'Drunkard Son-in-law'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most talked-about couple of Bigg Boss 15. This week’s Weekend ka Vaar episode was all about them but not in a serious way. In the latest episode of the show, Tejasswi’s parents connected through a video call with the contestants and host Salman Khan. Karan was seen talking to Tejasswi’s parents in Marathi. Karan asked them if they approve of his and Tejasswi’s relationship. During the funny conversation, Karan asks, ‘Rishta pakka?’ and if they’ll say yes, then he will sit with Tejasswi’s father for a drink. In his response, Tejasswi’s father says, ‘Yes, Khamba kholenge’ which means they will have a drink together.

Everyone laughs at the witty conversation they were having. Taking a dig at Karan, Salman Khan said, “Kya bewda jamai mila hai (You have got a drunkard son-in-law)," Further when Tejasswi’s parents approve of Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship, Salman laughs and asks them if they are serious.

Tejasswi met Karan’s parents via video call during the family week. However, Karan didn’t get a chance to meet Tejasswi’s parents as her brother Pratik was on call. Karan’s wish was fulfilled by Salman in yesterday’s Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. Earlier, Karan was seen learning Marathi to speak to Tejasswi’s parents during the family reunion episode but was left disheartened when they didn’t call, instead, Tejasswi’s brother called.

During the episode, contestants wrote good and bad things about each on white t-shirts. This created a rift between the couple as Karan wrote that he wants to see how things go on the flip side. Tejasswi didn’t like it and confronted Karan about it. Karan tried to explain that it meant the outside world. Now, it’ll be exciting to see how things go in the upcoming week.

This week, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got evicted from the house and now, it’ll be amazing to see who all will enter the finale of Bigg Boss 15 on January 29-30.

