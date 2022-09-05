Karan Kundrra Becomes Teacher for a Day, Says Salman Khan, Tejasswi Prakash Should Teach These Topics

India is celebrating Teachers’ Day with great excitement. While students in schools and colleges are organising festivities and surprises for their teachers, many are also posting heartwarming wishes for their teachers on social media. Celebrities from the film and television industries are also posting messages for their gurus on Twitter and Instagram. However, actor Karan Kundrra had a different plan to commemorate the occasion. Taking a break from his hectic schedule, Kundrra decided to take on the role of a teacher for a 30-minute class of media students at a Mumbai college.

Students at the MET Institute of Mass Media in Bandra were called in for an exam and were taken aback and surprised when Kundrra walked into the classroom wearing a white snugly fitted shirt paired with blue jeans. During his time as their substitute teacher for the day, Kundrra interacted with the students and discussed his process of getting into character, his school of thought on not endorsing brands that may send a negative message to the youth, and how education is extremely important in any field.

Karan Kundrra told the Hindustan Times that he was nervous about meeting today’s students. “They are today’s kids, and they are so much better, so much evolved," the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor said.

Karan revealed which subjects he believes his girlfriend, actress Tejasswi Prakash, and actor Salman Khan should teach during a rapid-fire segment with the same publication. In reference to the Naagin actress, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “Tejasswi should teach ‘How to get away with a murder?’ She can get away with almost anything (smirks)." When it came to Salman, Kundrra suggested that Khan should teach a subject on the show Bigg Boss.

In terms of work, Karan Kundrra was most recently seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

