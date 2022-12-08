Karan Kundrra Calls His Mother 'Epitome of Grace' As He Sends Her Birthday Wishes With Throwback Pics

Karan Kundrra is celebrating his mother’s birthday on Thursday, December 8. On this special day, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of unseen throwback pictures with his mother. In the first click, Karan can be seen looking away from the camera as his mother looks into the lens. In another picture, the mother-son duo can be seen enjoying a hearty-laugh. One of the pictures also featured, Karan’s parents from their young days.

In the caption, Karan called his mother an ‘epitome of grace’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday my sweet angel.. thank you for loving us fiercely my epitome of grace.. love you maa #MummyKundra". Check out Karan Kundrra’s post here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, Karan fans and friends rushed to the comment section sending love to ‘Mumma Kundrra’. Singer Afsana Khan and actor Angad Hasija also sent her birthday wishes.

Earlier this week, the Kundrras also celebrated Papa Kundra’s birthday. Back then, Karan dropped pictures on social media with his father in which they were seen posing on a beach. He also penned down a sweet note for his fahter and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my strength.. to my father who’s also my best friend.. thank you for being you..! Perfect."

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently reported that Karan Kundrra will be soon seen in a vampire show titled Bhediya. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. Besides this, it was also reported that Karan is likely to make his Bollywood debut with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash in director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

