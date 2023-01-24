Karan Kundrra Calls His Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash 'An Imperfectly Perfect Love Story'

Karan Kundrra has been dating Tejasswi Prakash for quite some time now and they often dish out major couple goals. The actor says, he’s become a lot more calm and shares that there’s so much ‘sukoon’ in his relationship. Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other at the Bigg Boss 15 sets. While there were several fights between, they always sorted things out and patched up.

When asked about how he looks at his relationship with Tejasswi, Karan told ETimes, “I am calm, happy aur bohot sukoon mein hoon abhi. Wohi important hota hai life mein. I am at peace right now because I know what I want. I have clarity."

He added, “It wasn’t a mission and happened organically. It is a normal relationship with two people coming together and trying to be normal. Tejasswi and I are very different and it’s an imperfectly perfect love story. There are so many imperfections that it’s perfect (smiles)."

Quite often many relationships which bloomed inside the Bigg Boss house come under the scanner with a lot of trolling and hatred. Karan added, that the trolling might still happen, but he is at a stage where he doesn’t care about these comments any more. “I can’t keep on proving a point to people. If somebody hates you, no matter how well you do in life, they will diss you. I can’t care about someone sitting somewhere behind a screen writing those nasty comments. They are not paying my bill."

Karan was also asked if a wedding is on the cards with the love of his life anytime soon. The actor responded, “When you are clear about things, these things don’t seem important. Jab ek relationship mein koi cheez lack karti hai tab aap tension lete hain inn baaton kee. There is an unspoken clarity between us that this is not something we should be worrying about."

He added, “Our parents know each other. We are together throughout the day and away only when we are shooting. Usually, insaan pakk jaata hai itna time saath mein reh kar. We continue to discover each other, have been through ups and downs in our relationship, but every time something unfavourable happens, we emerge stronger. So, these things don’t seem important kyunki pata hi hai."

On a closing note he shared, “Considering that this relationship is ki jab jo hona hai ho kar hi rahega toh tension lena hi band kar do. This is a no-tension relationship. Iss relationship mein siyappe nahi hain." Meanwhile on the work front, Karan will be seen as a werewolf in the fantasy show, Ishq Mein Ghayal, alongside Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh.

