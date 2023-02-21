Karan Kundrra's Dad Says 'Teju, I am Proud of You' As Naagin 6 Actress Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Tejasswi Prakash among others ruled Dadasaheb Phalke award ceremony on Monday, February 20. She won the Best Actress award for her role in Naagin 6. While social media is flooded with fans congratulating the actress, how can Karan Kundrra not send wishes to his ladylove in an adorable way?

On Monday night, Karan took to his Instagram stories and dropped a video in which he informed his father about Tejasswi’s win. “Papa, Teju ko Dadasaheb Phalke Award mila hai for Best Actress," he told his dad who then responded by saying, “Wonderful, Teju we are proud of you." Karan also followed him saying, “Me too."

Later in the video, Karan’s father talked about the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke awards and explained, “It is one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry. Bade bade logon ko bhi ye award nahi milti hai. But she is lucky she got this at this young age. God bless her."

In the caption of his video, Karan wrote, “Tejasswi Prakash, congrats little chua, we’re proud of you!"

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 and ever since they have been ruling hearts and headlines. They never fail to shower love and cheer each other on social media.

Last month, Karan also celebrated one year of Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss 15 win and dropped a couple of adorable pictures on his Instagram handle. He called Tejasswi his ‘queen’ and wrote, “Congratulations to a year of your reign my queen.. cheers to an era yet to come 🍻". Tejasswi also reacted to Karan’s Tweet and thanked him for always being on her side. “An era won having you by my side ❤️…my constant team then and now… our true journey has only begun sunny😘," she replied.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra’s Ishq Mein Ghayal recently premiered which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6.

