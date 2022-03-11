Karan Kundrra Fans Assume Actor’s 'Save the Date' Video as His Wedding invitation with Tejasswi Prakash

TV actor Karan Kundrra on Friday got the Netizens into a frenzy after the actor dropped a ‘save the date’ teaser. The actor who has been hitting the headlines about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, got his fans assuming that the video is the duo’s wedding card. The 37-year-old actor posted a video teaser that asks to ‘save the date,’ as he and singer Akasa Singh are coming together with their wedding song Kamle.

The former Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram and shared a teaser saying that his followers are invited to this ‘Kamle’ wedding’. He posted the announcement saying, “#SaveTheDate for the #Kamle Jodi! My sasa & I will see you on 15th March, 12:30 PM."

As soon as the announcement hit the photo-sharing platform, Karan’s followers got way too excited, and many of them assumed that it is his marriage invitation or announcement with Tejasswi Prakash. A lot of comments clarify this assumption, and they were a little disappointed to know that the teaser isn’t his real-life wedding invitation.

One user said, “Kyaaa yaar save the date tak dekh ke mjaa aagya tha lekin koi nhi ye bhi theek hai," While another user added, “Notification dekh ke Ek min keliya laga #TejRan ka sapna pura hogayi," asserted another Karan’s fan. One of the users also added, “Shadi ke card main name change ho gaya hai sunny please." One of his fans asked him clarity on his roka ceremony and asked, “Sunny roka ka tho clarity dho hum gareebo pe reham karo." A user also commented, “I literally thought karan weds tejasswi…then gottaaa read whole… My god!!! Waiting."

Kamle marks the first collaboration of Karan and Akasa. After taking a look at the teaser’s appreciation on social media, it has the potential to become the next big wedding number.

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most talked-about couples. The duo developed a romantic relationship ever since their Bigg Boss 15 journey and since then have been ruling hearts. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans call them TejRan. They often drop love-filled pictures on social media which are a treat to their fans.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal. On the other hand, Karan has joined Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer.

