Karan Kundrra's Fans Recall 'Khadoos' Arjun, Share Throwback Videos To Celebrate '14 Years of KMH'

Feels like yesterday when Karan Kundrra made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kitani Mohabbat Hai. In the show, he played the role of Arjun Punj and his love-and-hate chemistry with Kritika Kamra was widely loved by all. While the show made Kundrra an overnight star, it’s been 14 years since the superhit show aired.

On Thursday, Karan Kundrra’s fans took to Twitter to celebrate the 14 years of Kitani Mohabbat Hai. They shared several throwback videos of Kundrra from the show and penned heartwarming messages. While some talked about Karan and Kritika’s on-screen bond, others recalled how the former was a ‘khadoos’ in the show. “It’s been 14 yrs of watching your show. First show @kkundrra fan since then and Forever," one of the fans wrote. “There initial romance used to make my heart flutter This Khadoos Arjun Punj fell in Love with Arohi and the Lover boy was just all Hearts," another Tweet read.

Meanwhile, Karan also took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and penned a note talking about 14 years of Kitani Mohabbat Hai. “Beginnings last forever.. the excitement n nervousness.. the cluelessness of what’s happening with you and where it will lead to haha.. Will I make it..? Will they like me..? What if I fail..? Tbh nothing’s changed I still feel the same #14yrsofKMH I knew it then," he wrote and also thanked his fans for this ‘glorious’ journey.

After his debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Karan also featured in several other popular shows including Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. He also made in cameo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and even hosted Gumrah. Karan also turned into a ‘jailor’ for Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp and was also one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 15.

Karan Kundrra will be next seen in Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. The promo of the show, released earlier this month, revealed that Karan will be playing the role of a vampire named Veer.

