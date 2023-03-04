Karan Kundrra's Fans Share Throwback Pictures As They Celebrate One Year of Him As Lock Upp Jailer

When Karan Kundrra joined Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp last year as a jailer, he left everyone completely impressed. It’s been a year since Karan first appeared on our television screens as Lock Upp’s jailer and therefore recently, his fans took to Twitter and shared posts celebrating Karan’s journey in Kangana’s show. On the occasion, both Lock Upp and Karan Kundra were trending on the microblogging site.

Fans expressed their thoughts while sharing Karan’s pictures from the show. Many made a montage video of the actor, taken from different episodes of the show. A few claimed that the actor did a fantastic job with his role and truly set the bar high. Some even claimed that no other jailor can be as good as him. One user wrote, “As much as I love watching reality shows, Lock Upp was clearly one such reality show that was unfiltered & amazing to watch. Karan just added so much more charm to the show! Crazy hype! Ain’t no jailor will be as good as him."

Advertisement

One of Karan’s fan pages shared pictures of the actor and wrote, “It’s 1 year to the beautiful journey of Jailor Karan who holds a special place in our hearts. How fast does time fly? It feels like yesterday when it all started. Let’s go down memory lane & cherish 1 year of jailor Karan."

A user posted, “Exactly 1 year ago on 3rd March 2022, we saw you live in the Lock Upp for the 1st time. You taught us that badass doesn’t mean being inhuman & aggressive but being kind, and empathetic & to guide people with love & compassion."

Another posted, “Lock Upp with Karan. He set the bar so high for a jailor, no one could do as fantastic a job as he did."

Advertisement

“This show is always special to Kundrra squad. The way solved the situation is commendable. He always motivates them," read a reply.

The first season of Lock Upp was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui. With season 2 to premiere soon, Kangana is expected to return as the host and Karan as the jailor. However, going by the reports the makers are planning to introduce a new character on the show namely ‘Prison Warden’. Reportedly, Hina Khan will be seen playing the role. While the makers are yet to make the official announcement regarding the season 2 contestants, rumours are making rounds that celebrities like Umar Riaz, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma among others will be participating in the show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here