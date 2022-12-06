Karan Kundrra Flaunts His Long Hair Look As He Sends Birthday Love To 'Daddy Kundrra'

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle recently to sent birthday wishes to this father. The actor dropped a series of pictures in which he was seen posing with his dad on a beach. While Karan sported a casual look in a blue tee, his father wore a pink t-shirt. However, what will surely catch your attention are Karan’s long hair. The son-father duo can be seen smiling as they take selfies together.

Sharing the clicks, Karan Kundrra penned down a sweet note for his fahter and called him ‘perfect’. “Happy Birthday to my strength.. to my father who’s also my best friend.. thank you for being you..! Perfect," he wrote and used the hashtag ‘daddy Kundrra’. Check out Karan Kundrra’s post here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, several fans and friends took to the comments section to send birthday wishes to ‘Daddy Kundrra’. Karan’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Umar Riaz wrote, “Happy birthday to uncle!" Actor Visha Kotian and boxer Vijender Singh also sent wishes to Karan’s father.

Meawhile, on the work front, it was recently reported that Karan Kundrra will be soon seen in a vampire show titled Bhediya. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. Confirming the same, Reem recently told TellyChakkar, “Excited hu kaafi, kuch alag karne jaa rahi hu (I am very excited, going to do something different). All your support and love are much needed. Thank you!"

On the personal front, Karan Kundrra has been making headlines for his love-filled relationship with Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash. The two met inside Bigg Boss 16 house and fell in love with each other. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the show, Karan was also among the finalists. Since then, the two have been dating each other and have been ruling hearts.

