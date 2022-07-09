Karan Kundrra Gets Bae Tejasswi Prakash to Do Virtual Darshan; Watch Adorable Video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the cutest television couples and there is no doubt about it. Despite their bust shoot schedule, the two find time for each other. They often drop love-filled pictures and videos on social media, sharing with fans a glimpse of their behind-the-camera life. It is always a delight for their fans to catch a glimpse of TejRan’s PDA-filled moments. We got our hands on a super adorable video featuring the couple as they caught up with each other over a video call.

In a video posted by Tejasswi Prakash’s fan page, we see Karan Kundrra as she sat amid a puja, and he is seen catching up with Teja on a video call. The actor even gets the Naagin star to do virtual darshan from her phone and it is all things adorable. Karan is seen grinning from ear to ear as soon as he connects to his bae Teja over the video call. Teja too is seen with her make-up, and it seems that the actress might have stolen some time off the shoot to catch up with Karan. The super adorable video showcases the sweet bond the couple shares.

Soon after the video was posted, scores of TejRan fans flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emoticons, as they showered love on their favourite couple.

Check the clip here:

Well, this isn’t the first time the duo has served us with adorable PDA moments. Earlier, Tejasswi posted a picture in black outfit, which she paired with a golden oversized jacket. The actress looked gorgeous, like always. She captioned the post as, “Walk in your royalty 👸"

More than the pictures, what attracted our attention was boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s comment. Dropping a hilarious message, he wrote, “Please return my carpet.. and plz saaf karke dena wapis.. bohot ganda kar dia tune laddoooo." He also shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “When you’re wondering where’d the carpet from your grandma’s house go."

Karan and Tejasswi would be coming together on-screen for a music video. The song will be sung Sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal. Karan and Tejasswi began dating when they were inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple are much in love, and their loved up and mushy moments have taken the internet by storm. In fact, Tejasswi even posted a video with both her ‘mummas’ fans adored them completely! Karan also recently reprimanded Teja’s fan club recentlyOne of Tejasswi’s fans put out a nasty message wishing death on Karan Kundrra. Not just this, but the social media user also wrote about how the Bigg Boss 15 winner would be free if Karan passes away. Reacting to the same, Karan Kundrra took to Twitter and called it ‘lowest of lows’.

