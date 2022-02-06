Karan Kundrra Gets Scared After IT Officer, A Tejasswi Prakash Fan, Reaches Out To Him: 'I Promise You...'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the Bigg Boss couple this year. The actors met on Bigg Boss 15 and went on to fall in love as the show proceed towards its finale. Both the stars had reached the finale. However, Tejasswi took home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Following the end of the series, TajRan fans have been showering the couple with love.

Turns out, one such TejRan fan is an income tax officer Ramaa Sonti. On Friday, Ramaa reached out to Karan on Twitter and confessed that she began watching Bigg Boss 15 for Tejasswi and wasn’t impressed with Karan. However, he won her over by the end of the show.

“I am an Income tax officer. Too busy to watch TV. KKK I did. So basically I started watching Bigboss for Tejasswi. When I saw her getting attracted towards you, googled your name. Got apprehensive. But by God you proved me wrong. Your brains, your love for the girl..rare," she told him in a tweet. Karan replied to the tweet with the confession that he got scared when he read her introduction.

“Ma’am aapki pehli line padh ke toh mein darr hi gaya tha.. finale se zyaada controversy ho jani thi (Ma’am, I got scared after reading the first line, there would have been more controversy that the finale) but thank you! Means a lot.. and I promise you me and my CA file our taxes on time I mean before time.. aai shapath," he said.

Since the wrap of the show, Karan and Tejasswi have been spotted spending time together. They went on their first date earlier this week and posed for the cameras. Karan also spent time with Tejasswi while she prepared for Naagin 6. On Friday, he was also seen leaving the sets of the show’s shoot with Tejasswi.

