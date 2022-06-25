Karan Kundrra Goes ROFL As He Discovers What Tejasswi Prakash Did With Her 'Mummas'; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are everyone’s favourite for a reason. The two actors fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey and have been rulings hearts and headlines since then. They are often spotted together and drop love-filled pictures on social media too. However, the latest Instagram post of Tejasswi, not only left her beau Karan stunned but also made him go ROFL.

In this latest video, Tejasswi was seen participating in a social media trend with her and Karan’s mother. The three can be seen sitting inside a car as they create the cutest video on social media. Tejasswi wore a blue sweatshirt and sported black goggles. Needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning just like her ‘mummas’. “My mummas are doper than your mummas," the actress wrote in the caption.

Karan Kundrra was quick to react to the video. “My god one day I leave you with the mothers and you do this," he wrote in the comment section and dropped a laughing emoji. Fans also showered love in the comment section and called it the ‘cutest reel’ on Instagram. “Awwwieee this reel is super cute ❤️❤️❤️…this bond is precious," one of the fans wrote. “Sorry Teju but your mummas stole the limelight," another comment read.

Recently, Karan talked about getting trolled due to his PDA moments with Tejasswi and mentioned that their existence does not matter to him. “If you see how I’ve had my career, how opinionated I am about what I say or do, do you think I’m worried about a backlash? Do you think we would be bothered about somebody sitting in some corner of the planet with a smartphone and Twitter account? There is some frustrated soul who’s facing issues in their life or feeling jealous about others’ happiness and wants to vent out. If you remove Twitter from their lives, do you think these people have the capacity to actually reach us?" Karan told Indianexpress.com.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. Recently, he also featured in a music video titled Bechari along with Divya Agarwal. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 along with Simba Nagpal. Recently, the reports of the actress being approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa also made headlines. However, there is no official announcement to it so far.

