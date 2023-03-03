Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in showbiz. The duo often acknowledges their love for each other with their thoughtful gestures. Recently, Tejasswi came to surprise Karan on the sets of his ongoing supernatural thriller Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

On Thursday, the Naagin 6 actress visited Karan’s show’s set to pay him a surprise visit. Karan was delighted to see his girlfriend. In the picture that surfaced online, the two stars were seen posing together. Karan held Tejasswi close as he looked uber cool in a blue shirt teamed with rigged denim jeans. On the other hand, the Bigg Boss 15 winner looked pretty in a green outfit with a big maang teeka. Have a look :

It’s been over a year that Karan and Tejasswi have been dating. They met each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. The duo enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Karan was asked about what makes TejRan everyone’s favourite. To this, the 37-year-old actor recalled Tejasswi’s words from another interview and said that their love story is ‘imperfectly perfect’.

“I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real," he told us.

Karan was also asked if he is tired and bored of answering the marriage question. The actor agreed to this but added that he can never be bothered by this question. “I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate. I don’t think I can ever be bothered with this question. Bored? Yes, because everybody I meet, I come on sets and they are also like ‘Kab kar rahe ho?’ It is a very beautiful feeling because there are so many people who are genuinely attached to this love story," he said.

