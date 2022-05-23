Karan Kundrra Hugs and Kisses Tejasswi Prakash As She Surprises Him At The Airport; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are everyone’s favourite for a reason. The duo never fails to leave fans in complete awe with their cute and adorable moments. On Sunday night, Tejasswi Prakash took some time out from her busy schedule and visited Mumbai airport to welcome her beau Karan Kundrra who was returning from Delhi after an event. The Naagin 6 actress surprised Karan by visiting the airport and brought a smile to his face.

In the video, shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani on social media, Karan can be seen hugging and kissing Tejasswi. The two also posed for the paps and looked cutest together. While Tejasswi wore a black top with blue trousers, Karan looked charming as always in a mustard jacket with a white t-shirt under it.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were quick to shower love on their favourite television couple. “Love watching their love," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “They are the best." Even Karan Kundrra liked the video on Instagram.

Just a few days back, Tejasswi Prakash surprises Karan Kundrra by visiting the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. In the video that later went viral on social media, Tejasswi was seen carrying a casual avatar in a grey jumpsuit. On the other hand, Karan wore an all-white look with a white jacket, white pants and white shoes. The couple posed for the cameras but then rushed inside as the shooting on the sets was underway.

Last month, during an interview, Karan Kundrra was asked about when he is going to pop the marriage question to the love of his life. To this, the actor said that he has already done what he had to and now he has left the decision to Tejasswi Prakash. “I have left it on her. I did what I had to," Karan Kundrra told Pinkvilla.

