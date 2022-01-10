Karan Kundrra in Tears After Huge Fight With Tejasswi Prakash: 'I've Never Been Humiliated So Much'

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will once again get into a heated argument days after the former was bashed for talking disrespectfully with the Swaragini star on the reality show. Kashmera Shah, who appeared on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, slammed Karan for his behaviour towards Tejasswi. Kashmera said that the way Karan misbehaves with Tajasswi, he doesn’t deserve to be in top 5. In the earlier episode, Salman Khan also lashed out at Karan for not standing up for his girlfriend on the show.

Now, in a new promo, Karan is visibly upset about all the things that he was told during the Weekend Ka Vaar. “You really can make it or break it here," Tejasswi tells him in the teaser. “I have broken it," Karan replies. When Tejasswi assures him that she’s there for him, Karan intejects her, saying, “Everything is always about you. I have never been humilated so much in my life."

Tejasswi then tells Karan, “Y’all are giving me this bulls-t that we have done everything to make you feel secure." “If I’m not making you feel secure then take your decision," Karan replies. After this Tejasswi walks away from the conversation, leaving Karan in tears. “Apni family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota (No one except your family is yours). Dekh liya (I have experienced it)," says Karan as he wipes off his tears.

On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also told Tejasswi Prakash that she has not been Karan Kundrra’s priority on the show despite being his girlfriend. Salman said that Karan always supported his friend Umar Riaz over Tejasswi.

