Karan Kundrra Is All Hearts As Tejasswi Prakash Impresses All With Her Singing Skills; Watch

Apart from being a talented actress, Tejasswi Prakash is a brilliant singer too and there is no doubt about it. The Naagin 6 fame often drops videos on social media in which she is seen flaunting her singing skills. On Tuesday too, Tejasswi took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video in which she was seen singing the song Sone Rangde Ranjheya. She sported a simple pink kurti and recorded the video as she looked into a mirror and sang the song in the most melodious way. In the caption of her video, Tejasswi wrote, ‘Just like that’.

Soon after the clip was shared online, Tejasswi’s actor-beau Karan Kundrra dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section and wrote, ‘Yayyy you posted’. Actress Sukriti Kakar also called it ‘Wow Wow Wow’. One of the fans complimented Tejasswi’s voice and called it ‘magical’. Another social media user demanded her music album and wrote, “All I need in life is a Tejasswi Prakash music album. I will stream it everyday."

Advertisement

Earlier, Tejasswi dropped another video in which she was seen singing the song Na Jiya Lage Na from the 1971 movie Anand. “Here comes the naagingale…Oopppsss I mean the nightingale (sic)," the caption read. On this video too, Karan Kundrra commented, “Aaaah was waiting for you to post this."

Meanwhile, talking about Tejasswi’s love life with Karan Kundrra, the two actors fell in love with each other while they were in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then they have been making headlines for their romantic relationship. Recently, Karan was asked if he is planning to propose to Tejasswi for marriage soon. To this, the actor told Pinkvilla, “Yrr yeh hamesha mere upar hi kyu aa jata hai! Voh ladki bahut smart hai. (Will propose) when the time is right, I guess."

Advertisement

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she recently made her Marathi movie debut with Mann Kasturi Re.

Read all the Latest Movies News here