Karan Kundrra Is Super Proud Of Tejasswi Prakash As She Shares Stage With Sonu Nigam and Sings a Song

Each time Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are spotted in public or drop love-filled pictures or videos on social media, they leave everyone in complete awe. On Sunday night, the two actors were in Dubai where they attended a party that was also attended by several other celebrities including Sonu Nigam and Govinda among others. However, a video from the bash has now gone viral on social media which is winning hearts.

In the video shared by a paparazzi account, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen sharing the stage with Sonu Nigam as they sing the romantic track Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par from the 1961 movie Junglee. While Tejasswi flaunts her melodious voice from the stage, her beau Karan can be seen recording a video with a broad smile on his face.

In another video that surfaced online, Karan and Tejasswi were seen walking hand in hand as they posed for the cameras. While Tejasswi sported a black and grey outfit and looked absolutely stunning, Karan wore a white t-shirt and layered it with a black and grey blazer and black trousers. Needless to say, he looked dapper as always.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi have also purchased their first house together in Dubai. The couple announced the same during an event when they also posed for the photographers while holding a huge dummy key of their new apartment. Talking about the new house, Tejasswi called it her “sapno ka mahal (dream house)."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also stars actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. Reportedly, he will be next seen in a vampire series. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she recently made her Marathi movie debut with Mann Kasturi Re.

