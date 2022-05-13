Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash As They Dance to 'Samjhawan' on Khatra Khatra Show; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set to appear on game-based reality show, the Khatra Khatra Show. The lovebirds were seen dancing romantically in a clip shared on Instagram on Friday.

Hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with Farah Khan the show leaves its viewers and fans in splits as celebrity guests execute hilarious tasks and is characterised by comical comments, good natured humour and funny banter. On an episode starring lovebirds, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash, the gorgeous couple were seen dancing happily to “Samjhawan", from the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania.

Viewers in the live audience whistled and cheered for the couple as they danced gracefully across the stage. As Kundra swept his lady love’s feet, Limbachiyaa and Khan were also seen dancing funnily with comic expressions on their faces while Singh held a heart shaped balloon and gushed over the adorable couple’s dance. The balloon burst with comical timing as the whole audience was reduced to howling laughter.

The same episode also includes Bharti Singh asking Kundra and Prakash about the paparazzi crowding around them at all times. “Kya aapne ek banda rakha hai jo sabko call karke bulata hai?" When Karan responded by saying, “No", Bharti roasted him by joking, “Toh kya aap hi unko call karke bulate ho phir?" which left everyone in splits, as reported by the Times of India.

The comedy reality show is now on its way to its blockbuster finale episode after running successfully for two months.

