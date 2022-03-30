Karan Kundrra Leaves Fans In Awe As He Scolds Paps For Mobbing Tejasswi: 'Girlfriend Hai Mere, Yeh Nahi Jehl Sakta'

Tejasswi Prakash recently expressed disappointment with the paparazzi after she was mobbed outside her house as she returned from the sets of Naagin 6. A day after, her beau Karan Kundrra has also scolded paps for the same.

Karan Kundrra was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night (March 29) when he interacted with paps and complained about mobbing his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. He questioned them for pushing their cameras in Tejasswi’s car and for trying to get into her house to click pictures. “Wo safe nahi hai pata hai. Aise ghar ke andar ghus rahein hai, accha nahi lagta hai na. Band karwa diya main, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye. Ye sab pasand nahi hai yaar, ladki hai wo (This is not safe, trying to get into the house, this does not look good. It’s all shut now, the car’s windowpanes are black now. I don’t like this, she is a girl)," he said.

Karan further told them that it is not a joke to get into her car, house or vanity. “Mazaak thodi hai yaar respect karte hain, har cheez karte hain, iska matlab ye nahi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaoge. Wo galat laga merko. Girlfriend hai meri, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main (This is no joke, we respect you but this does not mean that you’ll get into her house. She is my girlfriend and I cannot tolerate this)," Karan added.

Coincidentally, just when Karan was interacting with paps regarding all this, Tejasswi called her. He then put the phone on speaker and asked the paparazzi to apologise to her. “Baby you’re on speaker phone aur terko hai na paps jo hain, apne bhai log, sorry bol rahe hain. Aur aage se please ghar ke andar nahi ghusna, gadi ka peecha nahi karna aur gadi ke andar camera nahi aane chahiye (Baby, the phone is on speaker. Paps are apologising to you. They will not enter your house from next time, they will not follow your car and will not push cameras inside it)," Karan said.

For the unversed, on Monday, Tejasswi Prakash was mobbed outside her house by paparazzi as she returned from the shoot. She had then requested them not to repeat this.

