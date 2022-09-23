Karan Kundrra Leaves Fans Super Proud As He Clarifies Tejasswi Bought House In Goa and Not Him

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples for a reason. The two actors who fell in love with each other during Bigg Boss 15 house, never fail to impress us all with their love-filled moments. They often speak for one another as well on social media. Once again, Karan Kundrra has left fandoms impressed as he clarified in the most perfect way that it is Tejasswi who has purchased a house in Goa and not him.

It all started after an entertainment portal questioned if the couple purchased a house in Goa together. Following this, Karan took to Twitter and mentioned that it was not him, but his ladylove who has bought that house. “Nope sweetie.. Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me.. you should try it too ❤️😉" he wrote.

Karan’s reply has left TejRaj fans completely impressed and in complete awe. Fans mentioned that they are proud of Karan for always respecting and motivating the Naagin 6 actress. “Reminded me of the time when you were the showstopper in a fashion week couple of years ago and you said that “Women are not made for men, women are made to achieve" 🔥 Always the true feminist @kkundrra Proud of you," one of the fans wrote. “Appreciated ❤️… Hope people would start to stop this men superiority in everything… They should stop following this misogynist thought of society," another Tweet read.

Just a few days back, Karan also took to his Instagram stories and congratulated Tejasswi for her new Goa house. “Congratulations baby, you deserve the world! I am so proud of you, you little hard-working mouse, may you have homes in every city you love," he had written.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared what makes TejRan everyone’s favourite and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real," he told us.

