Karan Kundrra Lifts Tejasswi Prakash, Kisses Her As He Makes Her Birthday Special On a Yacht | Pics

Karan Kundrra Drops Pictures From Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday Celebration (Photo: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash's birthday celebration with beau Karan Kundrra was really special and these pictures prove it all.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 11, 2022, 18:57 IST

Tejasswi Prakash recently visited Goa with her beau Karan Kundrra to celebrate her birthday. Even though the television’s much-loved couple returned to Mumbai last night, the pictures from Naagin 6 actress’ dreamy birthday celebration are now out.

On Saturday, Karan Kundrra took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from Tejasswi’s birthday celebration. The clicks share a glimpse of how Karan made his ladylove’s birthday special on a private yacht. In the first photo, Tejasswi can be seen holding a bouquet of red roses. In the second one, Karan can be seen lifting Tejasswi on a yacht. In one of the pictures, he can also be seen kissing his ladylove on his cheeks.

Needless to say, the pictures have left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Tejasswi’s post is flooded with red heart emojis. “I am crying this is so beautiful," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Laddooo is sooo lucky to have u."

Earlier on the eve of her birthday, Tejasswi was seen cutting a cake with the paparazzi as Karan Kundrra also joined her. Prior to this, fans surprised Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of Naagin 6 when they reached there with a cake and gifts for the actress. In the video shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi was seen getting a hamper from her fans which consisted of a cake, a chocolate box, and a mug.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. She will also be appearing on the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors which is hosted by Karan Kundrra. Recently, it was also reported that Tejasswi Prakash is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

