Karan Kundrra is quite active on social media and not only he keeps sharing some mushy moments with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash but also his sense of style which is definitely goal worthy for all the boys out there. Continuing the trend, Karan again wowed his fans with yet another sizzling avatar. The actor was seen giving some major style notes to stay warm in all these chills with his black and beige outfit. The actor chose a black turtleneck with pants and leather gloves of the same colour. Going with the all-black look, the actor added weight to his outfit with a beige coat to top. Are you guys noting it?

While posting the pictures Kundrra wrote, “you secretly hate me.. I openly don’t care" and within a few minutes not only fans but his industry mates also started showering compliments in the comments section.

If you are wondering about some casual fitspo, Karan is a few steps ahead. A few days back, the actor shared a casual outfit that could be your next day-out inspiration. He was seen in one of his coles avatars as he experimented with pants that had some cut-outs with sheer detailing. The colour of the jacket complimented the entire outfit which was white and baby blue that he wore over a white t-shirt.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan Kundrra was most recently seen hosting Dance Deewane Junior. He is now gearing up for the premiere of his new series, Ishq Mein Ghayal which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. The promo of the show was released earlier last month which revealed that Kundrra will be playing the role of a vampire named Veer. Later, another behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ishq Mein Ghayal also surfaced online in which Karan, Gashmeer and Reem were seen twinning in white as they shot a dance sequence.

