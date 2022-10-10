Karan Kundrra Officially Introduces Tejasswi Prakash to His Sisters; Video from Private Dinner Goes Viral

It seems Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have decided to take their relationship to the next level. The couple, who is head over heels in love with each other, enjoyed a private dinner with Karan’s family in Mumbai. Karan recently reunited with his sisters, who have flown down to India after a very long time.

Karan apparently officially introduced Tejasswi to his sisters and his brother-in-law. A video of Karan and Tejasswi, along with the former’s family, stepping out of a restaurant has emerged on social media and is going viral. In the video, Karan takes an auto with his brother-in-law as Tejasswi drives his mother and sisters to home in his car. The couple kept it casual for the dinner outing.

On Saturday, Karan took to Instagram to share rare pictures of his family get-together. Karan’s sisters live abroad, while his parents stay in Punjab. The photos feature Karan’s mother, father, sisters, and brother-in-law smiling for the camera. Karan, who is very close to his family, captioned his photo album as, “Bass ehi sach.. bass #HarMaidanFateh."

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared what makes TejRan so loved and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

