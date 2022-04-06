Karan Kundrra on Marrying Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash: 'It's a Good Time for Us'

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have stepped out of the Bigg Boss house, the two have been painting the town red with their romance. Not a day passes when these two love birds are not making it to the headlines, either for their anticipated work projects or with their PDA. Undoubtedly they have become one of the most talked-about couples in the television industry. Now, in a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, the 1921 actor opened up about his special bond with his lady love and said that the time is “good" for the two.

Karan revealed that currently, he is in “good space" and he feels extremely “thankful" to have Tejasswi as her companion. Not just this, but the actor further informed that day by day their relationship is getting stronger. “Our relationship is getting stronger. We’re getting to know each other a lot more today. It’s a good time for us," Karan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. When the actor was quizzed if marriage is on the cards for the lovebirds, Karan said that marriage is a “natural progression", and he can’t put his finger on the exact date, but whenever the time is right, “it will happen".

Karan added that the two are currently concentrating on their respective careers and are focusing on “strengthening their bond", as he doesn’t feel like making any hasty plans. The actor revealed that Tejasswi is busy with her schedule and he believes that marriage isn’t just about two people but about two families coming together.

Karan added that before they take the next step, the two are “learning to balance" their personal and professional lives. On their work front, Karan recently appeared in the music video Rula Deti Hai along with his girlfriend Tejasswi. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, which will be hosted by Karan. And Tejasswi can be currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

