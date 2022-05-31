Karan Kundrra on Sidhu Moose Wala's Death: 'In Broad Daylight, Bullets Are Being Fired in Punjab'

Actor Karan Kundrra is deeply shocked by the death of Punjabi singer and rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu on May 29 was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa. During an interaction with paparazzi on the sets of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, its host Karan Kundrra reacted to Moose Wala’s tragic death.

Karan said that he doesn’t understand how bullets are being fired in broad daylight in Punjab. In the video, Karan is heard saying, “What is going to be the outcome of a tweet? We tweet and mourn but a mother lost her son to such a horrific situation. I saw a few videos and the visuals that were so gory that it would hurt your heart deeply. He was around 27-28 years old and achieved great heights in life at such a tender age. In broad daylight, bullets are being fired at, in Punjab. I don’t understand this."

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. He was among 424 others whose security was lifted, as per reports. When questioned about it, Karan said, “I can’t comment anything on that because that is a political thing. Who are these people? And how did it happen? Because in India, it’s not allowed to own guns just like that. Sorry, but this is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons. How did this happen because this isn’t the Punjab that I knew."

Mourning the loss of Sidhu, Karan on Sunday shared, “Terrible news coming in from Punjab…This is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend! Angry and sad!"

Leaders of Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and blamed the AAP government for the incident.

