Karan Kundrra Plants a Kiss on Tejasswi Prakash’s Cheek In Pics from Couple’s Winter Diaries; See Post

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved television couples and they never fail to impress all with their romantic moments. Each time the couple posts a pic with each other on their social media, their fans can’t stop gushing. Once again, the duo are setting couple goals with their cute pics twinning in winter outfits. But what caught our attention is one cosy pic of TejRan where Karan is seen planting a kiss on his ladylove’s cheek.

In the pics posted on both the actor’s Instagram handles, Karan and Tejasswi are seen posing for a selfie twinning in hoodies. While Karan sported a white hoodie, Tejasswi is seen looking pretty in pink outfit. The actress looked uber cool as she clicked another selfie with a hat on. The couple is seen smiling as they pose with each other and enjoy each other’s company. In one of the pics, Karan is seen pecking a kiss on Teja’s cheek.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, they simply wrote, “Winter diaries ❄️."

Soon after the pics were shares, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the couple. While one of the fans wrote, “That glow ," another commented, “Love forever #tejran ." A third fan added, “Awwwww the cutest pic ."

Recently, the duo attended Mata Ki Chowki at actress Sudha Chandran’s residence in Mumbai. They left fans in complete awe as they performed the rituals diligently. In one of the glimpses, shared by celebrity photographer, Varinder Chawla, the priest can be seen blessing the couple. Another one shows Tejasswi tying a piece of red cloth around her beau’s forehead. Later, the two performed the aarti together. For the special occasion, Tejasswi was dressed in a grey-coloured kurti, with a matching dupatta and pants, while Karan was dressed casually in a white buttoned-down shirt and black pants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra will be soon seen in a vampire show, Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. On the other hand, Tejasswi recently made her debut in movies with a Marathi film titled Mann Kasturi Re. Besides this, she is also seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Karan and Tejasswi are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here