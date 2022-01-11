Karan Kundrra Promises to Be 'World's Best Boyfriend' As He Patches Up With Tejasswi Prakash

There is no doubt that Bigg Boss tests relationships, whether formed outside or inside the house. From Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Desai’s friendship to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s romance, viewers were left disheartened when the contestants were not able to mend their ways back with their near and dear ones.

However, there is good news for the TejRan fans (Karan and Tejasswi) as the lovebirds have once again sorted their differences. Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship has gone through major ups and downs. In the last few episodes, the couple was seen arguing a lot and making hurtful statements for each other. The rift was so prominent that fans wondered if it was the end of TejRan bond. But in the January 11 episode, the duo is seen mending their differences after a rough weekend.

The episode will begin with Karan and Tejasswi arguing, as they are seen discussing the former’s friendship with contestant Shamita Shetty. While Karan holds his ground that he shares a similar wavelength with Shamita but is not friends with her, Tejasswi hints that she somewhat feels left out and wants him to involve her in their conversations. Later, they are seen sharing a cozy hug as they smile towards each other and patch up. Furthermore, Bigg Boss announced that the reality show is getting extended by two more weeks. On hearing this, Karan expresses that he is relieved Tejasswi is there with him.

The duo is also seen sharing a lovey-dovey moment. When Karan places his head on Tejasswi’s lap and expresses his love for her, the latter blushes. Karan promises Tejasswi that he will try to be the ‘world’s best boyfriend’, and ‘respectful boyfriend.’ He further shares that he has realised Tejasswi is his strength as he would never have been able to bear the show alone.

As far as the show is concerned, Umar Riaz was evicted from the Bigg Boss house. With the reality show extending by two weeks, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale will lose their Ticket To Finale in tonight’s task.

