Karan Kundrra Protects Tejasswi Prakash, Is Cold With Paparazzi As Try To Snap Them. Watch

It seems like Karan Kundrra hasn’t left the paparazzi off the hook yet. The Bigg Boss 15 finalist expressed his disappointment over the cameramen attempting to enter Tejasswi Prakash’s house in the hope to get a picture. The mob had forced Tejasswi to run into her house while apologising to the media. Earlier in the day, Karan had said that he was upset with the way things panned out.

Now, making their first joint appearance after the incident, Karan was seen getting protective of Tejasswi when a group of paparazzi approached them to take a picture. The couple was spotted leaving casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon when the media approached them. The couple, who usually are warm with the cameramen, chose to not interact with the group. While they did pose for a moment, Karan shielded Tejasswi from the group and escorted her to the car immediately after.

Once Tejasswi got into the car, the paparazzi were heard asking Karan if he was still upset with them over the events that panned out outside Tejasswi’s house. “Bhai, naaraz ho kya (Are you angry)?" Karan was asked. “Nahi, nahi," Karan replied.

Karan seems to still be a little upset with the paparazzi after Tejasswi was mobbed outside her own house. Speaking with a group of media people at the airport earlier in the day, Karan scolded them for invading Tejasswi’s space. “That’s not safe, they are entering her house. This does not look good. I shut it all down and got her car’s windows tinted. I don’t like all this. She is a girl. It’s not a joke. We respect you but that doesn’t mean you’ll enter our homes. So I thought it was wrong. She is my girlfriend, I can’t tolerate all this," he said.

