Karan Kundrra Putting Ice On Tejasswi Prakash’s Injured Head Is What True Love Looks Like; Watch Video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, fondly called ‘TejRan’ by fans, have been serving major couple goals ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 15. It was during the reality show that the two got to meet properly, and know each other, and the rest, as they say, is history. The couple make heads turn will all their public appearances. Now, Tejasswi has taken to her Instagram stories to share videos of how Karan had been dabbing ice on her forehead, which she injured while shooting for Naagin 6.

Advertisement

In the video, we see that Tejasswi has probably hit her forehead against something, and it is swollen. Karan, who is just beside her, is lovingly dabbing ice on the injury, to help with the swelling. But, if you are friends, can one not get insulted? That’s impossible. So Karan laughs and tells Tejasswi, “puri cartoon hai ye sacchi… sar tudwa ke aai hai ye ladki. (You are looking completely like a cartoon. This girl has gotten her head injured)." Teja reacts to it and reveals that she sustained the injury on the sets of the Ekta Kapoor show.

Advertisement

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra had opened up about Tejasswi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

Karan and Tejasswi recently shared the screen in a music video. Called ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’, it was a romantic track by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here