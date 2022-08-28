Karan Kundrra Reacts To His Viral Kiss Video With Tejasswi Prakash: 'Meri Maa Ne Dekha Na...'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s latest kissing video is all over social media and if you haven’t watched it yet, you are surely living under a rock. In the video, the two were seen sharing a miss but in a unique way. There stood on two elevator staircases, one of which was going upward while the other one was coming down. As Karan and Tejasswi cross each other, they bend towards one another and shared a kiss. In no time, the video impressed everyone and went viral.

However, in their recent interaction with the paparazzi, the duo was asked about their kissing video going viral. While Tejasswi shied away and covered her face with a mask, Karan laughed and joked that they are waiting for their mother’s reaction to the video. “Baaki sab toh theek hai mere maa ne mujhe dekha na. Abhi hamare maa kaise react kareinge dekheinge (Everything else is fine but if my mother watches that video. We have to see how our mothers will react to it)," Karan said.

Several fans reacted to Karan’s reaction and called it ‘cutest’. While one of the fans wrote, “Love you both", another social media user commented, “Aap dono ki maa ne dekha and decide kiya ab jat mangani pat vyah kara dete hai inka (Your mother will watch and decide to get you both get married)."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra shared what makes TejRan everyone’s favourite. He recalled Tejasswi’s words from another interview and said that their love story is ‘imperfectly perfect’. “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real," he told us.

