Is Karan Kundrra Ready To Tie The Knot With Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash This Year? Actor Reveals

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship is no secret. The two actors started to date each other after they fell in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they have become television’s one of the much-loved and everyone’s favourite couple. Their fans are also eagerly waiting for the day when TejRan will announce their marriage.

Amid all this, Karan Kundrra recently talked about their marriage plans in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. On being asked if they are planning to tie the knot this year, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss 15 house)." Karan went on to say that he is currently dating Tejasswi and that ‘yes’, they want to marry eventually.

“I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it)," Karan said.

Karan Kundrra also talked about his family’s first interaction with Tejasswi and revealed how his parents called Teja the ‘heart of their family’. “It’s very important for me to know what my parents think about… They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship. It was a sigh of relief that they loved her," the actor said.

This is not the first time that Karan Kundrra talked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash. Earlier, Karan talked about his and Tejasswi’s busy schedule when asked about the same and told ETimes that they are currently busy in their lives. “We have got used to each other. Four months of staying, fighting, laughing, crying, losing, winning together and suddenly we have to stay apart because she has taken up a show and we both are busy with our lives," Karan had said.

Prior to this, Tejasswi Prakash too told Pinkvilla that she is too busy with her work and preferred that Karan should answer wedding plans questions. “I don’t know, I am very busy and so is he. Any marriage-related questions please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions. I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him," she had said.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal. On the other hand, Karan has joined Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer. Recently, they also featured together in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai.

