Karan Kundrra Says He Will Propose For Marriage Tejasswi Prakash 'When The Time Is Right'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples and they are often asked one big question - when are they planning to tie the knot? While Tejasswi has repeatedly maintained that one should ask this question to Karan, the latter has now said that he will propose his ladylove when the time is right.

In a recent interview, Karan Kundrra was asked if he is planning to propose Tejasswi soon. To this, the actor told Pinkvilla, “Yrr yeh hamesha mere upar hi kyu aa jata hai! Voh ladki bahut smart hai. (Will propose) when the time is right, I guess."

During the interview, Karan also shared that his relationship with Tejasswi is all about little things. He explained that he does not have to spend lakhs of rupees to impress Naagin 6 actress. Rather, she appreciates little efforts. “With Tejasswi it’s all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I am angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done," he shared.

“She gets very happy when I send her a random message in the middle of the day. She knows I am not much of a phone person and when I call her in between a busy day, then she recognizes my efforts." He added, “I don’t have to go to Milan and spend Rs. 10 lakh to please her, it’s all just little efforts," the actor added.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Karan was asked if he is tired and bored of answering the marriage question. The actor agreed to this but added that he can never be bothered by this question. “I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate. I don’t think I can ever be bothered with this question. Bored? Yes, because everybody I meet, I come on sets and they are also like ‘Kab kar rahe ho?’ It is a very beautiful feeling because there are so many people who are genuinely attached to this love story," he said.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also starred actress-model Aditi Budhathoki.

