Karan Kundrra Says 'Lost Faith in Lot of Things Today' After Bigg Boss 15 Finale; Fans Are 'Worried'

Salman Khan announced Karan Kundrra as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night. The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor looked visibly shocked as he was expecting to be in the top 2 along with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, who was later declared the winner of this season. Tejasswi defeated Pratik Sehajpal in the finale.

Karan has now taken to Twitter to thank his fans for all the love and support that they showered on him during his Bigg Boss journey. However, the actor also hinted that he was a bit shocked by the result.

“A big, big, biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself… you’ve stood by me like a rock," Karan tweeted.

In another post Karan wrote, “I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!!"

Karan’s fans were worried after seeing his tweets. One of the fans wrote, “Hey! You have not disappointed us in any way so don’t write ‘never again’. You have no idea how much proud we are of you. You played this game with dignity, humbleness and above all with humanity." While another one commented, “You played well, Karan. BB can be played with empathy, kindness, entertainment, mind games and with all dignity."

Apart from Tejasswi, Pratik, and Karan, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Rashami Desai were a part of the top six finalists as well. While Nishant chose to leave the show after accepting Rs 10 lakh, Shamita and Rashami were voted out.

Karan and Tejasswi grabbed many eyeballs for their crackling chemistry inside the house. The two started off as good friends but Karan gradually fell in love with Tejasswi, who was earlier hesitant to confess her feelings for the actor. However, she later declared her love for him on national television.

Karan managed to win in the matter of love as well as friendship. He formed a great bond with Umar Riaz, who got evicted from the show after being violent with Pratik. Karan and Umar’s friendship was one of the biggest highlights of this season. The two always blindly supported each other in every task and would always take stand for one another. Fans too were elated to see this bromance on the show and started addressing them as “UmRan".

Karan was always a favourite in the house, as most felt he had a leadership quality. Karan was one with a big heart and would be the first one to reach out if someone was low. Most contestants lauded Karan’s empathetic nature and how he believes in forgetting and forgiving. Karan also always supported his friends during captaincy and nomination tasks.

