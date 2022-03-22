Karan Kundrra Set to Star Opposite Ileana D'Cruz in New Bollywood Film: Report

Ever since actor Karan Kundrra appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15, he has grabbed all the eyeballs and is making the headlines. Now, several media reports suggest that things are thriving for Karan, on both a personal and professional fronts. This is because, after his amazing Bigg Boss performance, the actor-host has been signing several projects. As per recent media reports, Karan is all set to feature alongside Bollywood actors Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda in an upcoming Bollywood movie.

While more details about the film are awaited, Free Press Journal quoted multiple reports as suggesting that the project is slated to release this year. This isn’t the first time Karan will be seen on the big screen. Earlier, fans enjoyed his amazing acting skills in films like 1921, Mubarakan, and Horror Story. Karan has already shared screen space with Ileana in Mubarakan.

After his impressive showdown in one of the biggest reality shows of the country, Karan is undoubtedly on everyone’s watchlist. This is not all. The TV star has become an internet sensation, after confirming his relationship with TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, and the lovebirds are often spotted together.

Recently, fans witnessed Karan making headlines through his stint in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a ‘jailor.’ And his appearance on the reality show, which is streaming on OTT platform ALTbalaji, has taken the viewership to record-breaking heights. Not just this, but the multi-talented star is also busy promoting his upcoming song ‘Kamle’ with Akasa Singh.

Karan also has ‘Khatra Khatra’ with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and some more music videos lined up. Needless to say, the much-loved actor has already bagged many endorsements, adding to his busy schedule.

Talking about his personal life, the actor recently revealed that he and Tejasswi are in a very serious relationship. The duo often gives couple goals to their fans. Recently, fans saw the duo together in the romantic music video Rula Deti Hai.

