Karan Kundrra Slams Tejasswi Prakash's Fans Attacking Him; Shibani Dandekar Gives Shoutout To Farhan Akhtar For Ms Marvel

Karan Kundrra is often targeted by his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash’s fans. Recently, the Dance Deewane Juniors’ host was attacked by one of Tejasswi’s fans who even wished death for the actor. Reacting to the same, Karan took to Twitter on Wednesday and called it ‘lowest of lows’. “Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!! " he wrote. Even Tejasswi Prakash expressed anger with the same.

Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar finally made his MCU debut with the fourth episode of Ms Marvel, which dropped on June 29. Apart from his fans, who had been waiting eagerly for his cameo, his wife Shibani Dandekar, too, is excited to see him in MCU. Farhan plays the character of Waleed, the leader of the Red Daggers, who help Kamala aka Ms Marvel to understand her family heritage. Sharing the teaser introducing Farhan, Shibani wrote, “I’m ready Mr. Waleed!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @faroutakhtarBinge the 4 episodes on @disneyplushotstar."

News18 Showsha has exclusively learned that RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were approached by Karan Johar for Koffee With Karan Season 7. However, the two actors have decided to give it a miss this time. While reasons behind the same are not known, sources have confirmed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be appearing on Koffee With Karan 7. Instead of them, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are likely to grace the show.

After her dreamy wedding and a short break, Nayanthara is back at work. She is in Mumbai to resume shooting for Atlee’s Jawan. As per recent reports by ETimes, the actress is shooting with SRK for the key family sequences of the film at Chitrakoot studio in Mumbai. An insider close to the development told the news portal that makers will be shooting some crucial family sequences at the studio. The source also added that two sets have been constructed in Mumbai’s Chitrakoot ground where Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are shooting for the next schedule of Jawan.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo was released on July 24 and gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics. The film also registered a decent start at the box office and earned Rs 9.28 crore on its opening day. Even on its fifth day, the film remained steady at the box office and collected Rs 4.52 crore. With this, the total collection of the movie is now at Rs 46.27 crore.

