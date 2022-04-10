Karan Kundrra Snapped in Bandra Outside His New Apartment, Paparazzo Says ‘Yeh Ladka Aag Laga Dega’

Karan Kundrra seems to have been looking for a new house and had even been papped outside an apartment in Bandra with his father a few weeks back. Looks like Karan might have zeroed in on the house as he was spotted outside the same building again. Paps captured him this time as well and when he was requested to pose for pictures, he very politely obliged.

Spotted in a black tee and light pink pants, Karan Kundrra was driving back when paps asked him to pose for pictures. He came out of his car to pose. That’s when paps were seen discussing how Karan Kundrra is ruling hearts. While one person said, “Karan Bhai aag laga dega", another responds to it and says, “Karan Bhai aag laga diye hai market me." They also quizzed him about which floor his apartment would be in, but he just smiled. He then drives off, not before asking all to keep him in his prayers. Watch the video here:

Fans took to the comments sections to praise Karan for his behavior. One comment read, “So humble & down to earth hai yaar…god bless u kk.." Another wrote, “So humble", while one fan commented, “May you grow more and more."

It was almost two weeks back that Karan Kundrra was spotted outside the same apartment complex. That time, he was accompanied by his father. The paps had stopped and requested him to stop and pose for pictures, which he had obliged even then. They had also asked if it was his ‘shaadi ke baad wala ghar’.

Is this the new house that Karan Kundrra will move to with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash? We can only guess. Meanwhile, TejRan has always been grabbing headlines, whenever they are spotted together. Very recently, they attended Nishant Bhat’s birthday party where they became the talking point. Karan Kundrra is also quite busy. While he is appearing as the jailor in the reality show Lock Upp, he will now also be seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

