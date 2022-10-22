Karan Kundrra Spies On Tejasswi Prakash As She Enjoys Pani Puri Without Him; Watch Cute Video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are everyone’s favourite and there is no doubt about it. Each time the two actors are spotted in public, they leave everyone in complete awe. Once again, the duo is setting couple goals with their adorable video. On Friday night, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram stories and dropped a clip in which he was seen secretly recording a video as his ladylove Tejasswi enjoyed pani puri at a roadside stall in Mumbai. While Karan was recording the video from his car, Tejasswi caught him and gave him a look.

Soon after the video was shared on social media by one of the TejRan fan accounts, several people reacted to it and showered on their favourite couple. One of the netizens pointed out how Karan shared an Instagram story featuring Tejasswi after a gap of 30 days and wrote, “We got a story after 30 days riyaaa…. Matlab itna patience test humara, but we all too aced it I think this time." “They are the cutest," another comment read.

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash is surely a foodie. Karan Kundrra often drops videos featuring his ladylove and her favourite food. Earlier, the actor dropped a clip in which the Naagin 6 fame actress was seen enjoying spicy momos.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra was asked if he is planning to propose to Tejasswi for marriage soon. To this, the actor told Pinkvilla, “Yrr yeh hamesha mere upar hi kyu aa jata hai! Voh ladki bahut smart hai. (Will propose) when the time is right, I guess." He also shared that his relationship with Tejasswi is all about little things and added, “With Tejasswi it’s all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I am angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also starred actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she is gearing up for the release of her debut Marathi movie Mann Kasturi Re. The film will be released on November 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News here