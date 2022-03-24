Karan Kundrra Spotted House Hunting In Mumbai? Paparazzi Ask 'Bhabhi Ke Liye Room Dekh Rahe Ho?'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of television’s favourite couples. The duo fell in love during their Bigg Boss 15 stay and became everyone’s favourite. While fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, seems like they are planning to shift together soon.

On Thursday, Karan Kundrra was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actor was house hunting along with his father. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Karan Kundrra can be seen posing along with his father. He wore a pink sweatshirt and paired it with blue pyjamas. A paparazzi can also be seen asking Karan if he is looking for a room for Tejasswi Prakash. “Bhabhi ke liye room dekh rahe ho kya (Are you searching for a room for Tejasswi>)," he can be heard saying. To this, Karan laughs, blushes and decides not to reply.

Watch the viral video here:

Recently, the roka rumours of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also made headlines after the Lock Upp jailor was snapped with a tilak on his forehead as he left Teja’s house along with his parents.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan Kundrra talked about his marriage plans with Naagin 6 fame. On being asked if they are planning to tie the knot this year, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss 15 house)." He went on to say that he is currently dating Tejasswi and that ‘yes’, they want to marry eventually. “I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it)," Karan said.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Apart from this, he recently featured in a music video with Akasa. The song was titled ‘Kamle’.

