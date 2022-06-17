Karan Kundrra Talks About Trolls He Faces For Dating Tejasswi Prakash, Calls Them 'Frustrated Soul'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are everyone’s favourite. The two actors participated in Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have never failed to make headlines. Whether it is Tejasswi’s birthday or Karan visiting his ladylove on Naagin 6 sets, the two rule hearts each time they are spotted. Amid all this, Karan Kundrra often faces trolls on social media in the name of ‘fake PDA’.

In a recent interview, Dance Deewane Juniors host talked about the same and explained that he does not care about what trolls think or say. The actor mentioned that people who attack him are nothing if Twitter is taken away from them and therefore their existence does not matter.

“If you see how I’ve had my career, how opinionated I am about what I say or do, do you think I’m worried about a backlash? Do you think we would be bothered about somebody sitting in some corner of the planet with a smartphone and Twitter account? There is some frustrated soul who’s facing issues in their life or feeling jealous about others’ happiness and wants to vent out. If you remove Twitter from their lives, do you think these people have the capacity to actually reach us?" Karan told Indianexpress.com.

“There are lovely people too who we live for. They are important to us, and not the trolls," the actor added.

During the interaction, Karan Kundrra also talked about if his relationship with Tejasswi is taking away the spotlight from their work. “It’s always a concern. But at the end of the day, if my craft is not doing well, why am I here? Tell me one project of mine which is not at the top. There are people whose work doesn’t speak, only their articles speak. My team has decided of not positioning me and making an image for me," he shared.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. Recently, he also featured in a music video titled Bechari along with Divya Agarwal.

