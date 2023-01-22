Karan Kundrra Teases His Upcoming Show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal' With Uber-Cool Pics; Check Here

It is no secret that Karan Kundrra will be soon seen as a vampire in his upcoming show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’. While the shooting of the show is currently underway, recently Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of uber-cool pictures. In the clicks, the actor was seen sporting black jeans, with a shirt of the same colour and a grey cardigan. He also wore black goggles and looked dapper as always.

In the caption of his post, Karan indirectly teased his upcoming show as he talked about how wolves come when he calls. “you don’t have to throw me to the wolves.. they come when I call.. ," the actor wrote.

Soon after the pictures were shared, several fans took to the comment section and dropped fire emojis. “Aaayyeeee @kkundrra finally channelising your inner #Bhediya is worth it. You look hotter than evaaaa ," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user talked about his character ‘Veer’ and expressed excitement. “Aaag laga denge jangal me har jagha veer likh denge ," the comment read. Check out Karan Kundrra’s pictures here:

Besides Karan Kundrra, Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. The promo of the show was released earlier this month and revealed that Kundrra will be playing the role of a vampire named Veer. However, the trailer had also reminded netizens of the film series, The Twilight Saga. “Seems like pyar ki ek kahani a vampire based serial used to come on…But there is a touch of twilight too," one of the fans had written. Another social media user had mentioned that the show looked very similar to the web show, The Vampire Diaries.

Recently, a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ishq Mein Ghayal also surfaced online in which Karan, Gashmeer and Reem were seen twinning in white as they shot a dance sequence.

Recently, Karan Kundrra’s ladylove Tejasswi Prakash also visited her beau on the sets of Ishq Mein Ghayal. She was also joined by their Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhatt.

