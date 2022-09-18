Home » News » Movies » Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Appear in Colour Coordinated Outfits as They Head to Goa; See Pics

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Appear in Colour Coordinated Outfits as They Head to Goa; See Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 18, 2022, 21:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted at the airport heading to Goa
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted at the airport heading to Goa

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash gave major couple goals as they headed to Goa in colour co-ordinated outfits

Trust Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to always make heads turn with every appearance that they make together. The lovebirds, who met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, have been going strong and giving major couple goals. Now, the duo is heading to Goa, and made an appearance in colour co-ordinated outfits at the airport.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of the lovebirds engaging in some PDA as they came down from their cars at the airport. The couple looked every bit cute as they posed together, and also flashed their million-dollar smile for the paps. Check out the video here:

Their fans took to the comment section to appreciate the couple. One person commented how they were spotted together after a long time. One fan wrote, “Gorgeous people ❤️." Another commented, “Themm❤️ I missed them ❤️" Another fan called them the ‘bestest jodi’. See some more pictures of the duo here:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted at the airport (Photo courtesy- Viral Bhayani)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are heading to Goa (Photo courtesy- Viral Bhayani)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen in colour coordinated outfits (Photo courtesy- Viral Bhayani)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash looked just a gorgeous as always (Photo courtesy- Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash was all smiles (Photo courtesy- Viral Bhayani)

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash sparked a rumour of engagement when she posted a picture flaunting a huge diamond ring. She had written, “Big Day! ❤️ It’s a YESS when the ring is so dreamy. I’m in complete awe with how pretty this ring looks from @ornaz_com." Commenting on it, Karan Kundrra had written, “Babe you broke my whatsapp it’s an #Ad nincompoops."

Talking about the engagement, Tejasswi had told ETimes, “You should ask Karan when is the engagement. I would not like to comment if we are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter, but it will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen. Both Karan and my families have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy."

