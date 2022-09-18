Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Appear in Colour Coordinated Outfits as They Head to Goa; See Pics

Trust Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to always make heads turn with every appearance that they make together. The lovebirds, who met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, have been going strong and giving major couple goals. Now, the duo is heading to Goa, and made an appearance in colour co-ordinated outfits at the airport.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of the lovebirds engaging in some PDA as they came down from their cars at the airport. The couple looked every bit cute as they posed together, and also flashed their million-dollar smile for the paps. Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Their fans took to the comment section to appreciate the couple. One person commented how they were spotted together after a long time. One fan wrote, “Gorgeous people ❤️." Another commented, “Themm❤️ I missed them ❤️" Another fan called them the ‘bestest jodi’. See some more pictures of the duo here:

Advertisement

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash sparked a rumour of engagement when she posted a picture flaunting a huge diamond ring. She had written, “Big Day! ❤️ It’s a YESS when the ring is so dreamy. I’m in complete awe with how pretty this ring looks from @ornaz_com." Commenting on it, Karan Kundrra had written, “Babe you broke my whatsapp it’s an #Ad nincompoops."

Talking about the engagement, Tejasswi had told ETimes, “You should ask Karan when is the engagement. I would not like to comment if we are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter, but it will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen. Both Karan and my families have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here