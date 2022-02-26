Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Are in Each Other’s Arms for ‘Best Selfie’

Ever since Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and second runner-up Karan Kundrra stepped out of the BB house, they have been painting the town red. Undeniably, all the fans and followers are curious to know every detail of their love life, and even the couple is not shying away from giving us cute relationship goals. Recently, the lovebirds, who are ruling millions of hearts, took to their respective social media spaces to treat their fans and followers with their adorable glimpses.

Taking it to the stories of her official Instagram account that has more than 5.2 million followers, the Naagin actress shared a cute happy selfie with her beau. In the adorable picture, Tejasswi is leaning on Karan’s shoulders, while they pose for the camera with their infectious smile. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant wrote “and he’s back!!” for the picture.

Acknowledging the happy picture, Karan reposted the story of his lady love on his account and not just this, but he shared another selfie as his “best selfie." In the picture, Karan is romantically holding Tejasswi through her waist while her hands are on Karan’s chest, as they both smile at the camera. While posting the selfie on his stories, Karan wrote," Back with my bae in Bombay," and ended it with a heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Karan, who was shooting for a music video in Goa, recently returned to Mumbai. And Tejasswi was busy with her shoot, as she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Earlier, Tejasswi also revealed that she was missing Karan as he was in Goa. The TV actress, who takes her work very seriously, is leading the sixth instalment of Naagin and so far, the show has amassed a lot of love from the fans.

Talking about Karan, recent media reports revealed that he is not only the highest-paid Bigg Boss participant of the season, but also the highest-paid in the history of the reality show. According to several media reports, Karan lifted a whooping cheque worth Rs 4.5 crore.

