Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Are Surely In a Party Mood As They Groove To Bollywood Tacks At a Wedding; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples for a reason! Each time they are spotted together or drop adorable pictures on social media, they leave everyone in complete awe. While fans often ask the duo about their wedding plans, recently the actors were snapped attending a friend’s pre-wedding bash. In the videos that the Naagin 6 actress shared on social media, she can be seen grooving to peppy Bollywood tracks along with the love of her life.

In the clip, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen dancing together to the popular song ‘Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’ from the 2014 movie Khoobsurat. In another video that surfaced online, the duo danced to the song ‘Main tera hero’. The two actors can be seen enjoying themselves to their fullest. Watch the videos here:

Just a few days back, when the couple was in Dubai, Tejasswi Prakash was also seen sharing the stage with Sonu Nigam as they sung the romantic track Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par from the 1961 movie Junglee. In a video that was shared by a paparazzo account, Tejasswi was seen flaunting her melodious voice from the stage as her beau Karan was recording a video with a broad smile on his face.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also stars actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. Reportedly, he will be next seen in a vampire series. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she recently made her Marathi movie debut with Mann Kasturi Re.

