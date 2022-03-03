Karan Kundrra Cosies Up With Bikini-clad Tejasswi Prakash in 'Rula Deti Hai'; TejRan Song Goes Viral

After a long wait, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s music video ‘Rula Deti Hai’ is out. This marks the couple’s first music video together. Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash unveiled the music video on Thursday. The video dropped on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel at 12:30 pm today.

Karan and Tejasswi impressed fans with their performance while the song has a soothing feel too, making it worth your time. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ has Karan and Tejasswi playing a couple, who are no longer together due to unknown reasons. The series of events get Karan to reminisce about their happy times. While Tejasswi looks glamorous, Karan aces in the brooding lover part. The real-life couple also seems to have sparkling on-screen chemistry that would definitely work well in a longer format project. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ has been sung by Yasser Desai.

Sharing the song on their respective Instagram accounts, Karan and Tejasswi wrote, “Rula Deti Hai is always gonna be a very very special song to me and so close to our hearts. I really want you guys to watch it, feel the emotions and we will be waiting for all your feedback. Thank you for all the love, beyond grateful and blessed."

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, or Tejran as they are popularly called, declared their love on Bigg Boss 15. Their parents also approved of their relationship on national television. On the show, Karan had even confessed that a pandit has told him that he will get married in March this year.

Ever since Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and second runner-up Karan Kundrra stepped out of the BB house, they have been painting the town red. Undeniably, all the fans and followers are curious to know every detail of their love life, and even the couple is not shying away from giving us cute relationship goals.

