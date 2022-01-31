Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Go On Their 1st Date, Blush When Paparazzi Calls BB15 Winner 'Bhabhi'

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash stepped out on Monday for their first date outside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video in which he was seen outside Tejasswi’s house to pick her up for their date. An excited Tejasswi stood on her balcony and invited him inside. Karan and Tejasswi’s interaction reminded fans of the old-world romance.

Soon after, the actors were off to their date. While Karan kept it casual in a white hoodie and a pair of beige pants, Tejasswi turned heads in a pink outfit. The couple, leaving from their date, also posed for the paparazzi and interacted with them. As they were getting clicked, a cameraman called Karan and Tejasswi ‘Bhaiya and Bhabhi,’ leaving the couple blushing and in splits.

Tejasswi and Karan had reached the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. However, Karan was voted out at the fourth spot while Tejasswi went on to win the trophy. Following the win, Karan joined Tejasswi’s family to surprise her at her home. The family planned a special celebration at her place.

While Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15, several viewers, including a few celebrities, were divided over the results. Many extended their support to Pratik Sehajpal, calling him a deserving winner. Responding to the reactions, Tejasswi told Bombay Times, “Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too. Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off. Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad."

