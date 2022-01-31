Home » News » Movies » Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Go On Their 1st Date, Blush When Paparazzi Calls BB15 Winner 'Bhabhi'

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Go On Their 1st Date, Blush When Paparazzi Calls BB15 Winner 'Bhabhi'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on their first date. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on their first date. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra step out for their first date after Bigg Boss 15 came to an end. The couple met on the show.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 31, 2022, 22:05 IST

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash stepped out on Monday for their first date outside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video in which he was seen outside Tejasswi’s house to pick her up for their date. An excited Tejasswi stood on her balcony and invited him inside. Karan and Tejasswi’s interaction reminded fans of the old-world romance.

Soon after, the actors were off to their date. While Karan kept it casual in a white hoodie and a pair of beige pants, Tejasswi turned heads in a pink outfit. The couple, leaving from their date, also posed for the paparazzi and interacted with them. As they were getting clicked, a cameraman called Karan and Tejasswi ‘Bhaiya and Bhabhi,’ leaving the couple blushing and in splits.

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash step out on their first date. (Pic: Viral Bhayani).

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash on their first date. (Pic: Viral Bhayani).

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15 (Pic credit: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash were among the finalists of Bigg Boss 15 (Pic credit: Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday. Karan Kundrra finished fourth. (Pic credit: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love in Bigg Boss 15 (Pic credit: Viral Bhayani)

Paparazzi are already calling Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash ‘bhaiya and bhabhi’ (Pic credit: Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi and Karan had reached the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. However, Karan was voted out at the fourth spot while Tejasswi went on to win the trophy. Following the win, Karan joined Tejasswi’s family to surprise her at her home. The family planned a special celebration at her place.

While Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15, several viewers, including a few celebrities, were divided over the results. Many extended their support to Pratik Sehajpal, calling him a deserving winner. Responding to the reactions, Tejasswi told Bombay Times, “Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too. Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off. Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad."



first published: January 31, 2022, 22:05 IST