Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples. They often drop pictures with each other on social media or are snapped together, leaving fans in complete awe. On Wednesday night too, Karan and Tejasswi were seen walking hand-in-hand as they were snapped by the paparazzi.

The two actors looked dapper in their stylish colourful outfits. Karan looked dapper as always in a red sweatshirt paired with black jeans. On the other hand, Tejasswi also looked prettiest in a purple outfit.

Soon after the video of the two was shared online, several fans took to the comment section to shower love on their favourite couple. One of the fans wrote, “Inki shaadi kara do ab nahi raha jata". Another user praised Tejasswi’s look and wrote, “Tejasswi looking so stunning". “Keep shining Tejasswi Prakash aka Teja Bhai you’re just amazing mesmerizing mind-blowing," a third comment read. Another user could not stop gushing over Karan’s red look and shared, “Can you look at anything else when Kundrra in right infront of you? 😍 So handsome he is."

Advertisement

Well, ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house, they are often asked if they are planning to marry soon. Last year, we also asked Karan if he is tired and bored of answering the marriage question. The actor agreed to this but added that he can never be bothered by this question. “I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate. I don’t think I can ever be bothered with this question. Bored? Yes, because everybody I meet, I come on sets and they are also like ‘Kab kar rahe ho?’ It is a very beautiful feeling because there are so many people who are genuinely attached to this love story," he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra is gearing up for the premiere of his new series, Ishq Mein Ghayal which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6.

Read all the Latest Movies News here