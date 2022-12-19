Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Look Adorable As They Hold Hands At Airport; Fans Call Them 'Cuties'

One of the most cutest and adorable pairs in tinsel town, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash are leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn. From exuding love for each other in the public domain to dropping super-adorable photos together on their social media handles, TejRan fans are going crazy with their every move and they are loving their chemistry.

In the latest development, Karan Kundrra was spotted taking an exit from the airport with bae Tejasswi Prakash. The couple looked uber cool dressed in casual attires. While Karan donned a black track suit, Tejasswi looked uber chic in a white one shoulder top and ripped denim pants. With her shiny strands open, Teja looked gorgeous like any other day. The couple made their stylish entry holding hands, as they got papped by shutterbugs. The couple’s PDA moment has left everyone gushing, with their fans showering love on them in the comments section.

While one of the fans call them “cuties," another added, “Cutest bacche." A third social media user commented, “Beautiful #tejran ❤️& so pretty you are teju #tejasswiprakash ❤️." Another comment reads, “Cuties 😍❤️ #KaranKundrra #TejRan."

Take a look at the video here:

Recently, TejRan hit the headlines as they purchased their first house together in Dubai in November.

Tejasswi shared the video of their home tour on Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!" Karan looks handsome in a white jacket and pants with light sunglasses, while Tejasswi dons a shimmery two-piece beige outfit in the house tour video.

This comes after Karan Kundrra bought himself a plush apartment in Mumbai. Karan reportedly registered his house in Mumbai’s posh locality which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. The house is located in Bandra and offers stunning views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, according to a Times of India report. It is reportedly valued at Rs 20 crore.

Earlier this year, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7. Tejasswi’s Audi Q7 costs Rs 1 crore on road in Mumbai.

